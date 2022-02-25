Biography

Amazon Eve Measurements, Shoe, Bio, Height, Weight, and More!

By Anila Shehzadi
Amazon eve is an American actress, model, and fitness trainer, who has been on Australian magazine zoo weekly. The actress was born in California on 23rd February 1979. She is also famous as the second-tallest model around the globe. Moreover, she has played a recurring character in Apocalypse and American Horror Story: freak show. She is over six feet and eight inches tall. She also had to travel through a gender reassignment surgery at the age of 25. She also attends the study theater arts cornered Area College in California, USA. She ventured to seek out roles but often realized that directors portrayed her as an alien or a monster. But after an extended series of struggles, she got a more positive body image and worked as a private trainer to lift people’s spirits.

All about the Body Measurements of the Actress

Amazon Eve

Here are the body measurements of this charming actress:

  • Amazon Eve Height: 6 Feet and 7 inches or (203 cm)
  • Amazon Eve Weight: 70 kg or (154.32 lbs)
  • Amazon Eve Bra size: 32 B
  • Amazon Eve Shoe size: 14 US
  • Amazon Eve Horoscope: Pisces
  • Amazon Eve Measurements: 32-26-32 inches or (81-66-81 cm)

Further critical details of the actress: 

Amazon Eve

  • Amazon Eve Date of Birth: 23rd February 1979
  • Amazon Eve Age: 42 years
  • Amazon Eve Eye color: Brown Eyes
  • Amazon Eve Hair color: Medium Brown
  • Amazon Eve Nationality: American
  • Amazon Eve Boyfriend: Not Known
    Amazon Eve
