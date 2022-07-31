Biography

Amanda Bearse Body Measurements, Bio, Height, Weight

The professional tv actress Armanda Bearse was born on 9 August 1958. Her birthplace is Winter Park, Florida, and raised in Atlanta, Georgia. She went to Birmingham Southern College for her studies.

Armanda got the education of acting at New York Neighborhood Playhouse. She gained fame for her best performance in the horror film Fright Night, in which she played the role of Amy Peterson. She most of her time in Atlanta, Georgia.

He went to Southern Birmingham College for study. Armanda got fame when she played in the Soap Opera All My Children and appeared as Amanda Cousins. On the other side, she also appeared in many B movies like Fraternity Vacation, Protocol, and Fright Night.

Amanda Bearse was at the peak when she appeared in Married With Children in 1987 as the face of Marcy Rhoades. The other popular movies are Here Come the Munster and The Doom Generation, are included.

She directed an NBC series, “ The Sperm Donor,” in 2005 and in 2009 teamed up with Rosie O’ Donnell to direct the Big Gay Sketch Show that aired on 24 April 2007.

Amanda Bearse Body Measurements

  • Horoscope: Leo
  • Height: 5’4″
  • Weight: 60 kg
  • Bra size: 42 D
  • Shoe size: 7.5 US
  • Measurements: 37-25-37 inches

Personal Information

  • DOB: 9 August 1958
  • Age: 62 years
  • Nationality: American
  • Spouse: Carrie Schenken
  • Eye color: Brown
  • Hair color: Light Brown

