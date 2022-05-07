Alondra Delgado Body Measurements, Career, Family, Net Worth, and More!

devotion, determination, dedication, hard work, and persistence are some keywords for earning

a name in the Hollywood entertainment industry and all these factors are present in the

pioneering personality of Alondra Delgado. She was born on 27 August 1997 in Puerto Rico.

She has proved her skills with her first film entitled “A Will To Love”.For pursuing her dreams she

has joined the New York undergraduate academy and passed successfully with a great

demonstration of her devotion in 2018. In a short period, she has earned more than 20 credits in

movies and television shows.

Personal facts about Alondra Delgado

Name: Alondra Delgado

Gender: Male

Date of Birth: Not Known

Birthplace:

Age: 25 years (in 2022)

Religion:

Ethnicity:

Zodiac Sign: Virgo

Nationally: Italian

Living in: Puerto Rico, America

Occupation: Actress, Writer, and Producer

Networth: $50k to $1 million

Height: 5 feet 2 inches

Weight: 54 kilograms

Known for: Venessa Montes on CW Football Drama

Education: Bachelor Degree in Acting

Spouse/Girlfriend: Not Known (most probably Asher)

Siblings:

Parents:

Interesting Facts About Alondra Delgadoh

● She stepped into the industry at a very young age and managed to entertain people from

all around the globe with remarkable performances for her whole life.

● She has disclosed that her name, Alondra, is inspired by a bird “Alauda Arvensis” which

is known for singing too excessively

● As a child, she dreamed of being a part of telenovelas, and today with devotion and

keenness, she is living her dreams to the fullest.

● Alondra is not only an actor but she has proudly accommodated the role of a successful

writer and producer.

● Alondra has always kept her personal information hidden from social radar therefore her

steps usually attract the spotlight.

● She is currently incorporating ESL network management.

● Alondra Delgado was first recognized by the world for her stand-out performance as

Venessa Montes on CW Football Drama.

● As a film and drama writer, she prefers to always write with a pen and paper instead of

the modern gadgets