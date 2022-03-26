Ally Brooke Body Measurements, Bio, Height, Weight and More!

Ally Brooke is a famous American singer, and her full name is Allyson Brooke Hernandez. She was born on 7 July 1993 in San Antonio, Texas. Ally was interested in music since childhood.

She was raised in Texas and has been influenced by the legendary singer Selena, who is known as the Queen of Tejano music. She was nine years old when she started performing, and first time, she performed at her high school in charity and sports events.

Ally was raised as an active member of the fifth Harmony girl group and famous as a name of 5H, that known as the X Factor US. Ally talks about her music career in which she says she went for an audition for the X factor show and was not selected at that time.

However, the judge noticed her talent and gave her a chance next time to include in a team. She performed with several famous stars such as Elliot, Tyga, Kid Ink, Meghan Traino. Her third single from album Reflection ranked 12 on the Billboard Hot 100.

The other two singles, Sledgehammer, and Boss achieved platinum certification in the United States. The album 7/27 became the highest-charting album that was certified by RIAA.

Ally Brooke Body Measurements

Ally Brooke Horoscope: Cancer

Ally Brooke Height: 5′

Ally Brooke Weight: 46 kg

Ally Brooke Bra size: 32 B

Ally Brooke Shoe size: 6 US

Ally Brooke Measurements: 33-25-34 inches

Personal Information

Ally Brooke Date of Birth: 7 July 1993

Ally Brooke Age: 28 years

Ally Brooke Nationality: American

Ally Brooke Eye color: Dark Brown

Ally Brooke Hair color: Light Brown