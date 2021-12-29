Biography

Allison Rosati Measurements, Shoe, Bio, Height, Weight, and More!

By Anila Shehzadi
251

Allison Rosati is a best-known American journalist and TV anchor. She is also a news journalist. Besides all, she worked host in WMAQ-TV airing by NBC-owned in Chicago.

Moreover, Allison Rosati appears from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. news as a number within the WMAQ-TV network.

Besides all, Allison won Miss Minnesota’s Junior, and in 1981, she received a crown of America’s Junior Minnesota beauty pageant. Allison Rosati won a Spirit of Junior Miss award and was also honored with the Idaho Junior Miss Kelly award.

However, when it involves her married life, in 1993, on 20th March, Rosati exchanged the marriage vows with a well-liked radiologist Dr. Lee Dennis. The wedding happened at Holy Name Cathedral with proper Roman Catholic rituals.

All about the Body Measurements of the Newscaster

Here are the body measurements of this charming newscaster:

  • Allison Rosati Height: 5 Feet and 7 Inches
  • Allison Rosati Weight: 165 lbs or (75 kg)
  • Allison Rosati Horoscope: Aquarius
  • Allison Rosati Shoe Size: 6.5 US
  • Allison Rosati Bra Size: 42 D
  • Allison Rosati Measurements: 37-26-38 inches or (95-67-97 cm)

Further critical details of the newscaster:

  • Allison Rosati Date of Birth: 12th February 1963
  • Allison Rosati Age: 58 years
  • Allison Rosati Eye color: Hazel
  • Allison Rosati Hair color: Blonde
  • Allison Rosati Nationality: American
  • Allison Rosati Spouse: Lee Dennis (1993-2017)
