Allison Rosati Measurements, Shoe, Bio, Height, Weight, and More!

Allison Rosati is a best-known American journalist and TV anchor. She is also a news journalist. Besides all, she worked host in WMAQ-TV airing by NBC-owned in Chicago.

Moreover, Allison Rosati appears from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. news as a number within the WMAQ-TV network.

Besides all, Allison won Miss Minnesota’s Junior, and in 1981, she received a crown of America’s Junior Minnesota beauty pageant. Allison Rosati won a Spirit of Junior Miss award and was also honored with the Idaho Junior Miss Kelly award.

However, when it involves her married life, in 1993, on 20th March, Rosati exchanged the marriage vows with a well-liked radiologist Dr. Lee Dennis. The wedding happened at Holy Name Cathedral with proper Roman Catholic rituals.

All about the Body Measurements of the Newscaster

Here are the body measurements of this charming newscaster:

Allison Rosati Height: 5 Feet and 7 Inches

Allison Rosati Weight: 165 lbs or (75 kg)

Allison Rosati Horoscope: Aquarius

Allison Rosati Shoe Size: 6.5 US

Allison Rosati Bra Size: 42 D

Allison Rosati Measurements: 37-26-38 inches or (95-67-97 cm)

Further critical details of the newscaster: