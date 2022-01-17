Allison Pill Measurements, Shoe, Bio, Height, Weight, and More!

Alison Pill was born in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, on 27th November 1985. She’s a Canadian actress. She began her professional career at 12. Moreover, the actress gives her appearance in several movies and TV series. She did fantastic work in similar TV series, and films like You’re Invited to Mary-Kate & Ashley’s Camp out Party, Admissions of a Teenage Drama Queen, Dear America A Journey to the New World, and so on. She entered the nomination for Screen Actors Council Award for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Stir Picture. She won Drama Office Award, Gemini Awards, Virtuoso Award, and numerous further.

All about the Body Measurements of the Actress

Here are the body measurements of this charming actress:

Alison Pill Weight: 121lbs or (55kg)

Alison Pill Height: 5 Feet and 6 Inches

Alison Pill Bra Size: 34 A

Alison Pill Shoe Size: 6 US

Alison Pill Body measurements: 34-25-35 in or 86-64-84 cm

Further critical details of the actress: