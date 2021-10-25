Allison Hossack Measurements, Shoe, Bio, Height, Weight, and More!

Allison Hossack may be a famous Canadian actress. She took birth on 26th January 1965, in the city of Steinbach, in Manitoba, Canada. This information implies that her zodiac sign is Aquarius, aged 56, and holds the nationality of a Canadian. She also works in the Canadian show business since 1991. For her education, Allison has graduated from the University of Brandon, taking music as her subject. She attempts her first role on the large screen was White Light.

Moreover, she performed the role of Rachel Rutledge back in 1991. Later on, her last role in films was in 2019 as Gloria for Angel. Her several T.V. series include Another World, Forever Knight, The Outer Limits, and Cobra.

All about the Body Measurements of the Actress

Here are the body measurements of this charming actress:

Allison Hossack Height: 5 Feet and 3 Inches or (160cm)

Allison Hossack Weight: Not Available

Allison Hossack Bra Size: Not Available

Allison Hossack Shoe Size: 6.5 US

Allison Hossack Horoscope: Aquarius

Allison Hossack Measurements: Not Available

Further critical details of the actress: