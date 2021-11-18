Allison Chinchar Measurements, Shoe, Bio, Height, Weight, and More!

Allison Chinchar is a famous actress and was born on 9th April 1984 in Mansfield, Ohio. She started her career because of the weather for caste with an area channel named WTVC-TV. Allison Chinchar completed her education at Ohio State University.

However, by profession, she is a Meteorologist and Journalist. In 2011, after working in WTVC-TV, she left it and joined WKRN-TV. Now she is functioning at CNN International and HLN Weekend Express as a Meteorologist.

Moreover, she married Mike Bettes in 2012. Her husband is also a good meteorologist. After marriage, they need one child. She had excessive followers and fans following on social media (on Twitter, 4.2k followers). Her net worth is 1 Million.

All about the Body Measurements of the Actress

Here are the body measurements of this charming actress:

Allison Chinchar Weight: 124 pounds or (56 kg)

Allison Chinchar Height: 5’ 6” (168 cm)

Allison Chinchar Shoe Size: Unknown

Allison Chinchar Bra Size: 34 C

Allison Chinchar Body Measurements: 35-25-36 inches or (89-64-91 cm)

Further critical details of the actress: