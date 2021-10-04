Allie Beth Stuckey Measurements, Shoe, Bio, Height, Weight, and More!

Allie Simmons is famous as Allie Beth Stuckey in the industry. She is an American professional writer, motivational speaker, commentator, and blogger. Moreover, Allie got her education from the University of Furman. Later on, she became a member of the Kappa Delta. Allie was born and raised in Dallas, USA, like a conservative and traditional American family. In early 2016, Allie became a blogger starting together with her written blog, The Millennial Conservative.

Moreover, in 2018 Allie started her campaigning for the Democratic Party. Later on, she turned to a motivational speaker around various college campuses around Texas and Dallas. She is recently married to Timothy Stuckey.

All about the Body Measurements of the Actress

Here are the body measurements of this charming actress:

Allie Beth Stuckey Height: 5 Feet and 3 Inches or (160cm)

Allie Beth Stuckey Weight: 112.5 lbs or (51kgs)

Allie Beth Stuckey Bra Size: 34 B

Allie Beth Stuckey Horoscope: Aquarius

Allie Beth Stuckey Shoe Size: 6 US

Allie Beth Stuckey Measurements: 34-23-33 inches

Further critical details of the journalist: