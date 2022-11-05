All you need to know about Miranda Cosgrove

Miranda Cosgrove is famously known as Megan Parker on the TV series ‘Drake and Josh’ on Nickelodeon. In the ‘ Despicable Me ‘ film series, she is famous for voicing Margo, the eldest of Gru’s daughters. Miranda was the highest-paid child actress in the world in 2012. She, along with acting, also pursues a passion for singing and has given the world several good singles that include ‘Kissin U,’ ‘About You Now,’ and others.
Likewise, she is portrayed in various movies and television series like The Intruders, Crowded, A Mouse Tale, The Blue Elephant, The Good Wife, The Wild Stallion, etc. Miranda recorded Leave it all to me, the ‘iCarly’ theme track, back in 2007. Have a look at body measurements to know Miranda Cosgrove height.
Biography and Body Statistics:
- Full name: Miranda Taylor Cosgrove
- Date of birth: May 14, 1993
- Place of birth: Los Angeles, California
- Age: 29 years (As of 2022)
- Nationality: American
- Horoscope: Taurus
- Occupation: Singer and Actress
- Instagram: @mirandacosgrove
- Twitter: @MirandaCosgrove
- Net Worth: approx. $10M
- Spouse/boyfriend: Not Available
All we need to know about the body measurements of the actress
Here are the body measurements of this charming actress
- Weight: 52 kg or 114 lbs
- Height: 5″6′ or 168 cm
- Bra Size: 32 A
- Shoe size: 8US
- Body Measurement: 32-24-34 inches
Facts about Miranda Cosgrove
- On May 14, 1993, Miranda was born in Los Angeles, California, to Tom Cosgrove, who owns a dry-cleaning business, and Chris, a homemaker.
- Miranda was homeschooled from sixth grade onwards. Before becoming an actress, Cosgrove wanted to be a veterinarian. Miranda went to the University of Southern California in 2012.
- She started her profession as a model. She also performed in several TV commercials and advertisements for Mello Yellow and McDonald’s.
- At 7, Miranda auditioned for a theater and television role. She appeared on television in the pilot episode of Smallville. Miranda entered the film industry through School of Rock in 2003, in which she starred with Jack Black.
- Miranda appeared in her second significant role in a movie named ‘Yours, Mine, and Ours, which could not become a hit at the box office. Her most famous work on television is iCarly which was released on September 8, 2007.
- After that, Miranda released successful studio albums, soundtracks, and two extended plays with six singles. Apart from acting and singing, she is active in various charitable projects. Miranda has been an active supporter of Saint Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis.
- Currently, Miranda is not dating anyone, and her plans regarding the relationship are uncertain. Previously, Miranda dated James Maslow from 2007 to 2009. After that, she started dating Nat Wolff in 2009. Later, the couple broke up in 2011.
- She has a pretty big fan following on social media handles. On Instagram, she has 9.8M followers, while she has 6.9M followers on Twitter.
- Miranda Cosgrove has a net worth of $10M. She has earned such impressive wealth throughout her career.