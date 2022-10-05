All you need to know about Amy Landecker

Amy Landecker is a stage, film, and television actress from America. She is famously known for her leading role as Sarah Pfefferman in the Amazon Studios comic drama series ‘Transparent.’ In 2015, she got nominated for the Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance.

She initially earned recognition for playing the supporting role of Mrs. Samsky in the ‘Academy Award-nominated film ‘A Serious Man and afterward acted in films like ‘Dreamland,’ ‘Project Almanac,’ ‘The Meddler,’ ‘Beatriz at Dinner,’ ‘The Hunter’s Prayer,’ and ‘Doctor Strange.’

She has given the voice of Barbara Lake in the animated series ‘Trollhunters: Tales of Arcadia.’ Likewise, she had guest roles in series such as ‘Louie,’ ‘Law & Order,’ ‘Mad Men,’ ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm, ‘The Paul Reiser Show,’ ‘Sneaky Pete,’ ‘Grey’s Anatomy,’ and ‘The Handmaid’s Tale.’

Biography and Body Statistics:

Full name: Amy Landecker

Date of birth: September 30, 1969

Place of birth: Chicago, Illinois

Age: 53 years (As of 2022)

Horoscope: Libra

Nationality: American

Occupation: Actress

Instagram: Not Available

Twitter: Not Available

Net Worth: approx. $14 million

Spouse/boyfriend: Bradley Whitford

All about the body measurements of the actress

Here are the body measurements of this charming actress

Amy Landecker Weight: 55 kg or 121lbs

Amy Landecker Height: 5’7″ or 170cm

Amy Landecker Bra size: 34C

Amy Landecker Shoe size: 7US

Amy Landecker Body Measurement: 36-26-36 inches

Facts about Amy Landecker