All you need to know about Amy Landecker

Amy Landecker is a stage, film, and television actress from America. She is famously known for her leading role as Sarah Pfefferman in the Amazon Studios comic drama series ‘Transparent.’ In 2015, she got nominated for the Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance.
She initially earned recognition for playing the supporting role of Mrs. Samsky in the ‘Academy Award-nominated film ‘A Serious Man and afterward acted in films like ‘Dreamland,’ ‘Project Almanac,’ ‘The Meddler,’ ‘Beatriz at Dinner,’ ‘The Hunter’s Prayer,’ and ‘Doctor Strange.’
She has given the voice of Barbara Lake in the animated series ‘Trollhunters: Tales of Arcadia.’ Likewise, she had guest roles in series such as ‘Louie,’ ‘Law & Order,’ ‘Mad Men,’ ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm, ‘The Paul Reiser Show,’ ‘Sneaky Pete,’ ‘Grey’s Anatomy,’ and ‘The Handmaid’s Tale.’
Biography and Body Statistics:
Full name: Amy Landecker
Date of birth: September 30, 1969
Place of birth: Chicago, Illinois
Age: 53 years (As of 2022)
Horoscope: Libra
Nationality: American
Occupation: Actress
Instagram: Not Available
Twitter: Not Available
Net Worth: approx. $14 million
Spouse/boyfriend: Bradley Whitford
All about the body measurements of the actress
Here are the body measurements of this charming actress
- Amy Landecker Weight: 55 kg or 121lbs
- Amy Landecker Height: 5’7″ or 170cm
- Amy Landecker Bra size: 34C
- Amy Landecker Shoe size: 7US
- Amy Landecker Body Measurement: 36-26-36 inches
Facts about Amy Landecker
- On September 30, 1969, Landecker was born in Chicago, Illinois, to Judith and John Records Landecker. Her father is a reputed radio personality from Chicago.
- One of her maternal great-grandfathers, Joseph N. Welch, was a lawyer. Landecker went to the University of Wisconsin at Madison, studying theater.
- Landecker initially started acting on stage, with the Steppenwolf and Goodman theaters in Chicago. She eventually moved to New York City while working on a Bob Falls-directed production of a Rebecca Gilman play at the Public Theatre.
- Her early film and television appearances were in minor roles, such as a reporter in ‘Light It Up’ (1999) or a couple of guest appearances on CBS’ ‘Early Edition’ (1999-2000).
- Later on, she worked as a voiceover artist narrating various TV commercials. In the commercial, she only echoes the voice of the on-camera actress, saying the word “ballet,” but made over $10,000 in residuals payments, which encouraged her to do more voiceover work.
- After appearing in guest roles on television series such as ‘Law & Order,’ ‘Mad Men,’ ‘Medium,’ and ‘Law & Order: Criminal Intent, in 2011, she became a regular cast member on NBC’s ‘The Paul Reiser Show,’ playing Reiser’s wife, Claire.
- Jackson Lynch is the former husband of Landecker, with whom she has a daughter. She met Radley Whitford on the set of Transparent in 2015; after that, both started dating. In 2018, the couple announced their engagement and married on July 17, 2019.
- The net worth of Amy Landecker is $14 million. She has earned good fortune through her career as an actress.