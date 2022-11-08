All you need to know about Alex Turner

Alex Turner is an English rock musician, singer, and songwriter. He is famously known as the songwriter, lead vocalist, and guitarist of the English indie band Arctic Monkeys, which he made with his friends in high school. Apart from writing and performing in the band’s singles and albums, he worked with many well-known musicians.

Turner had won several awards and became one of Europe’s most popular frontmen when Arctic Monkeys’ first album became the fastest-selling UK record. Arctic Monkeys have earned 92 award nominations and won 38. The band’s first album received the 2007 BRIT Awards and the 2006 Mercury Prize for Best British Album.

‘Favorite Worst Nightmare,’ the band’s second album, won the Best British Album award at the BRIT Awards in 2008. The band achieved both Best New Band and Best British Band at the NME Awards in 2006. Have a look at body statistics to know Alex Turner height.

Biography and Body Statistics:

Full name: Alexander David Turner

Date of birth: January 6, 1986

Place of birth: Sheffield, UK

Age: 36 years (As of 2022)

Horoscope: Capricorn

Nationality: British

Occupation: Singer, Musician, Record Producer

Height: 5″11′ or 180cm

Weight: 71 kg or 156 lbs

Instagram: Not Available

Twitter: Not Available

Net Worth: $25 million

Spouse/girlfriend: Taylor Bagley

Facts about Alex Turner