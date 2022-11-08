All you need to know about Alex Turner 

Alex Turner is an English rock musician, singer, and songwriter. He is famously known as the songwriter, lead vocalist, and guitarist of the English indie band Arctic Monkeys, which he made with his friends in high school. Apart from writing and performing in the band’s singles and albums, he worked with many well-known musicians.
Turner had won several awards and became one of Europe’s most popular frontmen when Arctic Monkeys’ first album became the fastest-selling UK record. Arctic Monkeys have earned 92 award nominations and won 38. The band’s first album received the 2007 BRIT Awards and the 2006 Mercury Prize for Best British Album.
‘Favorite Worst Nightmare,’ the band’s second album, won the Best British Album award at the BRIT Awards in 2008. The band achieved both Best New Band and Best British Band at the NME Awards in 2006. Have a look at body statistics to know Alex Turner height.
Biography and Body Statistics:
- Full name: Alexander David Turner
- Date of birth: January 6, 1986
- Place of birth: Sheffield, UK
- Age: 36 years (As of 2022)
- Horoscope: Capricorn
- Nationality: British
- Occupation: Singer, Musician, Record Producer
- Height: 5″11′ or 180cm
- Weight: 71 kg or 156 lbs
- Instagram: Not Available
- Twitter: Not Available
- Net Worth: $25 million
- Spouse/girlfriend: Taylor Bagley
Facts about Alex Turner
- On January 6, 1986, Alexander David ‘Alex’ Turner was born in Sheffield, UK. His mother, Penny Turner, taught German, and his father, David Turner, taught physics and music at Rawmarsh Community School.
- In his childhood, Turner got interested in music and grew up listening to different music at home because his father was a half-time musician.
- Turner went to Stocksbridge High School and later attended Barnsley College, where he studied English, psychology, music technology, and media. But he did not enroll in university and chose to pursue a career in music.
- The talented singer has always gained much attention for his strong songwriting and logical lyrics, often focusing on Northern England’s nightlife.
- In 2003, Turner played seven gigs in York and Liverpool as a rhythm guitarist for the band Judan Suki.
- Arctic Monkeys released their first EP, ‘Five Minutes with Arctic Monkeys’ in 2005; after that, they rose to stardom.
- In October 2008, Turner appeared as a short story writer and presented a spoken word song, ‘A Choice of Three.’
- As a teenager, Turner had dated Johanna Bennett from his college days. After their breakup, he started dating a four-year relationship with writer Alexa Chung. Turner was also once engaged to American actress Arielle Vandenberg, which was later called off. In 2015, he began dating model Taylor Bagley.
- He has a pretty big fan following, but he does not have his social media accounts.
- The net worth of Alex Turner is $25M. He has earned handsome money throughout his career.