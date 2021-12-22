All-in-One Solution for Outlook Data Export

Outlook is one of the most popular mail apps in the world, but it is not perfect. If you are not satisfied with its features anymore, you can move your data elsewhere. This is not easy, as different systems recognize different formats, and you may want to export only some items, such as emails or contacts. Fortunately, there is one comprehensive solution.

Users can transfer data in a flash using a powerful email extraction tool with a free trial period. Such utilities guarantee integrity of your data and its readability upon conversion. They are also extremely useful for forensic purposes. You can decipher any number of emails to expose sources of data leaks, trace violations of corporate policies or theft of confidential information.

Overview of Options

An extraction kit will complete any popular task, from converting emails with attachments to extracting multi-format contents. PST, the native format of Outlook, is not the only option. You can:

convert to PDF, RTF, TXT, HTML, MHT, TNEF, MSG, EML, vCard (VCF), vCalendar (VCS) or iCalendar (ICS), and other formats,

convert a set of messages or an entire email archive,

extract contacts and save them separately,

save emails as PDF or turn them into another document format,

back up your emails and other mail data,

back up your Outlook account settings,

recover forgotten Outlook credentials,

extract data using the command line instead of the graphic interface, and more.

The backup options are useful and flexible. Too many users fail to protect their work. Unfortunately, large storage files like PST may get corrupted for different reasons. Backing up is also useful for archiving purposes.

Extraction for Forensics

Detectives and IT security staff can find culprits and generate evidence in the form of court-friendly PDF documents. This requires little effort. The entire volume of correspondence can be turned into an Excel file for easy search.

How the System Works

The interface is simple and suitable for all levels of computer competence. The user needs to launch the kit, identify the location of the source files (they can be stored in the mail client or a standalone PST file), and specify their preferences. At this stage, you could:

select the output format for every type of item,

filter items by different properties, such as date of creation, size, or attachments,

recreate the structure of the original folder,

preserve file creation dates,

give all emails without a subject a standard name.

Bottom Line

The data extraction kit for Outlook is one of the most universal utilities ever created. It combines the functions of several converters to facilitate any extraction task, including the creation of evidence for trials. Now, miscellaneous data like calendars, contacts, and emails can be exported in a hassle-free fashion in just a few clicks.