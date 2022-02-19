Alix Traeger Measurements, Shoe, Bio, Height, Weight, and More!

Alix Traeger is famous for making the TV show Tasty. She was born on 20th April 1993 in America. She has created many videos for the Tasty series, well-known in Hollywood as “Behind Tasty.” She once tried to form a few cakes alongside Mirror Galaxy Glaze, Alexis, and Crepe Rainbow Cake. She won’t be a contestant in You Cook draw before the Tasty show. Within the show, she has won a few episodes again, Rye McGlenny. However, in the 6th episode of season 1, she lost against another cook Alexis DeBoschnek. Besides all, in the 3rd episode of season 2, she had won easily against Alexis. She and Hannah Williams are best friends. Besides this friendship, she beat her in the 6th episode of season 2 of “You Cook I Draw.”

All about the Body Measurements of the Actress

Here are the body measurements of this charming actress:

Alix Traeger Height: 5 Feet and 8 Inches (172cm)

Alix Traeger Weight: 119 lbs or (54 kg)

Alix Traeger Horoscope: Taurus

Alix Traeger Bra Size: 32 B

Alix Traeger Shoe Size: 6.5 US

Alix Traeger Body Size: 32 Inches

Further critical details of the actress: