Alison Kosik Measurements, Shoe, Bio, Height, Weight, and More!

Alison Kosik may be a very fashionable American journalist, mainly working for the CNN News Networks, who primarily looks over the American business-related stuff, like any City’s stock market.

She was born in Miami, USA, on 28th April 1971. For her studies, she has done graduation in journalism from the University Of America. Her parents were Brenda (mother) and Gilbert Kosik (father). She has chosen politics and Broadcast journalism for her college life studies.

In 1999, she got the Florida Award AP for covering Spot News in the best way, which was an enormous achievement.

All about the Body Measurements of the Journalist

Here are the body measurements of this charming Journalist:

Alison Kosik Height: 5 Feet and 5 Inches or (165cm)

Alison Kosik Weight: 115lbs or (52kgs)

Alison Kosik Bra Size: 36 B

Alison Kosik Horoscope: Taurus

Alison Kosik Shoe Size: 7.5 US

Alison Kosik Measurements: 33-24-34 inches

Further critical details of the journalist: