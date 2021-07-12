Alison Haislip Measurements, Bio, Height, Weight, Shoe, and More!

Alison Haislip may be a professional American film, and TV actress who has gained extreme popularity for varied TV programs like Attacks on the Show aired through on G4 channel and NBC Network reality series competition The Voice. She has also been the co-host of Ninja American Warrior Season 1.

Moreover, Alison was born on 6th February 1981, in New Jersey, the USA, with Alison Haislip Fesq. She was mentioned by her parents, alongside her elder brother Gregory Haislip. Besides all, for education, she has been to the high school Of Voorhees then to Boston. Additionally, she attended American British Drama Academy.

All about the Body Measurements of the Actress

Here are the body measurements of this charming actress:

Alison Haislip Height: 55 Kg or (121lbs)

Alison Haislip Weight: 5 Feet and 7 inches (170cm)

Alison Haislip Horoscope: Aquarius

Alison Haislip Bra Size: 32 B

Alison Haislip Shoe Size: 7.5 US

Alison Haislip Measurements: 33-24-35 inches or (84-61-89cm)

Further critical details of the actress: