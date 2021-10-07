Alina Zagitove Ilnazovna Measurements, Shoe, Bio, Height, Weight, and More!

Alina Zagitova Ilnazovna is a Russian professional skater. She was born in Izhevsk, Russia, on 18th May 2002. Moreover, she won the Olympics trophy 2018, the ECU Championship 2018, the Grand Prix 2017-18 final championship, the national championship of 2018, and the planet Championship 2019. And Zagitova won the silver in Winter Olympic Games 2018. She has represented Russia in the Olympics Athletics Team. Choreographers who get her ready for her championships are Danil Gleikhangauz and Eteri Tutberidze. She has gained the Friendship of Order, awarded by Putin to win gold within the Winter Olympic Games 2018.

Alina Zagitova Height: 5 Feet and 2 inches or (159cm)

Alina Zagitova Weight: 42 Kg or (93lbs)

Alina Zagitova Shoe Size: Unknown

Alina Zagitova Bra Size: 29 A

Alina Zagitova Measurements: 29-22-31 Inches

