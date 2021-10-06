Alina Lalina Measurements, Shoe, Bio, Height, Weight, and More!

Alina Lalina is a famous Russian film and TV actress. She has already appeared in many TV shows as an actress. Besides this, she made her first film debut in 2017 named Zashchitniki. Moreover, her famous TV series include Novogodniy Perepolokh, Kukhnya, and Sklifosovskiy. Famous directed Sarik Abdreasyan directed Zashchitniki. Later on, she got dubbed in English and lots of other languages to draw in worldwide audiences. That movie had famous actors such as Sebastian Sisak, Sanzhal Madlev, Anton Pampushny, Chechnya Shirin, and Valerio Shkirando, who build a team of superheroes required for a sci-fi film.

Alina Lalina Height: 5 Feet and 9ins or (174cm)

Alina Lalina Weight: 132lbs or (60 Kg)

Alina Lalina Bra Size: 33 B

Alina Lalina Horoscope: Pisces

Alina Lalina Shoe Size: 9 US

Alina Lalina Measurements: 33-24-33 inches or (86-63-86cm)

