Alina Kabaeva Measurements, Shoe, Bio, Height, Weight, and More!

Alina Maratovna Kabaeva is an Olympic champion and Russian gymnast. She was born in Tashkent, Uzbekistan. She is the daughter of Marat and Lyubov Kabaeva. She is added to the list of famous and celebrated gymnasts of all time in rhythmic gymnastics. Therefore, she got Olympic medals for her fantastic performance. Moreover, Alina is also under her belt has fourteen World Gymnastics Championship medals and quite twenty-five Euro Championship medals. Besides all, she is alongside an official, and from the years 2007 to 2014. And she won’t be a lively member as State Deputy Duma for Russia United Party.

All about the Body Measurements of the Gymnast

Here are the body measurements of this charming gymnast:

Alina Kabaeva Height: 5 Feet and 6 inches or (168cm)

Alina Kabaeva Weight: 50kg or (110lbs)

Alina Kabaeva Horoscope: Taurus

Alina Kabaeva Shoe Size: 9.5 US

Alina Kabaeva Bra Size: 34 B

