Everything you want to know about Alida Morberg

Her date of birth is 30th January 1985, in Sweden, and she is an entertainer; however, she may be well-known for being the sweetheart of entertainer Bill Skarsgard. Her accomplice is known for his work in the “It” film series, in which he depicted Pennywise the Dancing Clown.
Alida again, has dealt with a few movies situated in Sweden, including “Solsidan” and “Criminal.” Then, she began dedicating more to the craft, appearing in projects such as “Insane,” “Rosor, Kyssar och Doden,” “Maria Wern – Stum Sitter Guden,” and “Stockholm Stories.”
The latter film depicts the story of five individuals who meet in Stockholm during the rainy month of November. She earned a bit of fame for this work, and then in 2015, she acted in the horror film “Sensoria,” and in the same year appeared in a part of Martin Beck film series named “Beck – Rum 302”.
Quick Facts and Body Statistics:
Full name: Alida Indra Jasmin Morberg
Date of birth: January 30, 1985
Place of birth: Sweden
Age: 37 years (As of 2022)
Nationality: Swedish
Horoscope: Aquarius
Occupation: Actress
Spouse/Boyfriend: Bill Skarsgard
Facebook: Not Available
Instagram: Not Available
Twitter: Not Available
Net worth: $6 million (As of 2021)
Body measurements of this actress
Following are the body measurements of this amazing actress
Height: 5 feet 7 ins or 170 cm
Weight: 58 kg or 127 lbs
Bra size: 34B
Shoe size: 6.5US
Boy measurements: 35-26-35 inches
Further detail about Alida Morberg
- Alida is the daughter of an actor Per Morberg, famous for his work on many Swedish television and film projects.
- She grew up in a small town Lilla Edet, Vastra Gotaland, Sweden, where she got to know her passion for acting.
- She ultimately followed in her father’s footsteps, first appearing in 2007 in “Gangster.”
- Alida and Bill have been in a relationship for several years, and they announced in 2018 that they were having a baby. The couple lives together though they haven’t shown a desire to pursue marriage.
- In recent years, she’s been busy with their child’s upbringing and hasn’t taken many acting offers. The Scandinavian show “Black Lake” is one of her most recent projects.
- Aside from work, she is a very private person. She does not have any social media accounts and keeps to herself. We cannot even see her either on any of Bill’s accounts.
- As of mid-2020, her net worth was $2 million as per estimation, earned through a practical vocation in the acting career.
- With her genuine relationship with Bill, she presumably profits from his prosperity, too, as he has total assets assessed to be more than $5 million because of various hits in the cinema world. He has had a thriving acting career since the early 2000s.