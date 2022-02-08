Everything you want to know about Alida Morberg

Her date of birth is 30th January 1985, in Sweden, and she is an entertainer; however, she may be well-known for being the sweetheart of entertainer Bill Skarsgard. Her accomplice is known for his work in the “It” film series, in which he depicted Pennywise the Dancing Clown.

Alida again, has dealt with a few movies situated in Sweden, including “Solsidan” and “Criminal.” Then, she began dedicating more to the craft, appearing in projects such as “Insane,” “Rosor, Kyssar och Doden,” “Maria Wern – Stum Sitter Guden,” and “Stockholm Stories.”

The latter film depicts the story of five individuals who meet in Stockholm during the rainy month of November. She earned a bit of fame for this work, and then in 2015, she acted in the horror film “Sensoria,” and in the same year appeared in a part of Martin Beck film series named “Beck – Rum 302”.

Quick Facts and Body Statistics:

Full name: Alida Indra Jasmin Morberg

Date of birth: January 30, 1985

Place of birth: Sweden

Age: 37 years (As of 2022)

Nationality: Swedish

Horoscope: Aquarius

Occupation: Actress

Spouse/Boyfriend: ​ Bill Skarsgard

Net worth: $6 million (As of 2021)

