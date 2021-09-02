Alicia Ziegler Measurements, Shoe, Bio, Height, Weight, and More!

Alicia Ziegler took birth on 2nd May 1981, in California, America. She is a professional American actress. And in 2007, she gained more recognition for her roles in Placid Lake 2. She had started her career in the modeling industry but moved into the American movie industry. Besides those three films, she is famous for roles in films like Revenge Deadly in 2013. Her other hit series include Law Law Land, which is running since 2018, then for The Encounter as Sarah Hughes.

Here are the body measurements of this charming actress:

  • Alicia Ziegler Height: 5ft 4ins or 163cm
  • Alicia Ziegler Weight: 117lbs or 53kgs
  • Alicia Ziegler Horoscope: Taurus
  • Alicia Ziegler Shoe Size: 8 US
  • Alicia Ziegler Bra Size: 34 A
  • Alicia Ziegler Measurements: 34-25-35 inches or (86-64-89 cm)

Further critical details of the actress:

  • Alicia Ziegler Date of Birth: 2nd May 1981
  • Alicia Ziegler Age: 40 Years
  • Alicia Ziegler Eye Color: Hazel
  • Alicia Ziegler Hair Color: Blonde
  • Alicia Ziegler Nationality: American
  • Alicia Ziegler Spouse: Unmarried
