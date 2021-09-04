Alicia Vita Measurements, Shoe, Bio, Height, Weight, and More!

Alicia Vita is a professional Canadian actress. Her full name is Alicia Vita Dea Jones. She was born in the city of Canada, in Toronto, on 16th February 1991. Her zodiac sign is Aquarius. She is famous for her lovely role on Degrassi as Bianca D’Souza.

Moreover, she has also played the role of Dancy Cologne for the Family Channel for the hit show Debra. She is a good dancer and appeared in Spy the Harriet: Blog Wars and Rock Camp 2: The Jam Final. Alicia is an animal lover. Therefore, has joined the animal welfare organization “PETA.”

All about the Body Measurements of the Actress

Here are the body measurements of this charming actress:

Alicia Josipovic Height: 5 Feet and 4 inches or (163cm)

Alicia Josipovic Weight: 70 Kg or (154lbs)

Alicia Josipovic Bra Size: 32B

Alicia Josipovic Horoscope: Aquarius

Alicia Josipovic Shoe Size: Unknown

Alicia Josipovic Measurements: 32-26-33 inches

Further critical details of the actress: