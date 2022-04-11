Every fact you need to know about Alicia Villarreal

Alicia Villarreal is a popular world Music singer and songwriter who was born on 31st August
1971. Her birthplace is Monterrey, Mexico. Alicia took part in different bands and became the
lead singer for Grupo Limite in 1995.
Alicia is famous as a Mexican singer and fame because of the 2006 Orgullo De Mujer album.
Alicia is a member of the band Group Limite who won Best New Artist at the 9th Lo Nuestro
Awards.
Martha Alicia Villarreal Esparza is her full name. Her brother’s name is Jose, who was tragically
killed in a car accident in 2009. Alicia is a married woman who first married Ezequiel Cuevas
from 1991 to 1993. They separated and then married Arturo Carmona from 1998 to 2001. After
two years, in 2003, she married Cruz Martinez.
Biography and Body Statistics:
Full name: Martha Alicia Villarreal Esparza
Date of birth: 31 August 1971
Place of birth: Monterrey, Mexico
Age: 50 years old (As of 2022)
Horoscope: Virgo
Nationality: Mexican
Occupation: Singer and Songwriter
Instagram: @ lavillarrealmx
Net Worth: approx.: $12M
Spouse/Boyfriend: Cruz Martínez,
All about the body measurements of the Alicia Villarreal
Here are the body measurements of this charming media person
Weight: 58kg
height: 5’8”
shoe size: Not Available
body measurements: 33-24-33
Facts about Alicia Villarreal
