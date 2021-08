Alicia Sixtos Measurements, Shoe, Bio, Height, Weight, and More!

Alicia Sixtos is a professional American actress. She was born on 27th May 1988 in San Francisco, a city in California. She has the kick-name of Alicia Marie, with a zodiac sign of Gemini. Alicia is well-known for her role as Maya Martinez for the Hulu series East Los High. Later, she appeared in several films like The Avengers, Californication, Capitol Hill King, General Hospital, and Investigation of Crime Scene.

Alicia Sixtos Height: 5 Feet and 2 Inches or (157cm)

Alicia Sixtos Weight: 52 Kg or (115lbs)

Alicia Sixtos Shoe Size: 6.5 US

Alicia Sixtos Bra Size: 32 B

Alicia Sixtos Horoscope: Gemini

Alicia Sixtos Measurements: 34-24-33 inches or (86-61-81 cm)

