Alicia Silverstone Measurements, Shoe, Bio, Height, Weight, and More!

Alicia Silverstone is a famous actress. She was born on 4th October 1976 in San Francisco, California. She is an American actress. Her father’s name is Monty Silverstone, a real estate agent who belongs to England. And her mother’s name is Didi Silverstone. She got her studies at Crocker secondary school then San Mateo high school. In 1993, Alicia moved to her acting career. Her first debut film is the Crush. Later on, she made many notable films like The Tribes of Palos Verdes, Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed, and more.

All about the Body Measurements of the Actress

Here are the body measurements of this charming actress:

Alicia Silverstone Weight: 126lbs or (57kg)

Alicia Silverstone Height: 5 Feet and 5 Inches

Alicia Silverstone Shoe Size: 8.5 US

Alicia Silverstone Horoscope: Libra

Alicia Silverstone Bra Size: 33 B

Alicia Silverstone Body measurements: 33-24-34 inches or (84-61-86 cm)

Further critical details of the actress: