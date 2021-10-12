Alicia Silverstone Measurements, Shoe, Bio, Height, Weight, and More!

Biography
By Anila Shehzadi 289 0
Alicia Silverstone Measurements

Alicia Silverstone is a famous actress. She was born on 4th October 1976 in San Francisco, California. She is an American actress. Her father’s name is Monty Silverstone, a real estate agent who belongs to England. And her mother’s name is Didi Silverstone. She got her studies at Crocker secondary school then San Mateo high school. In 1993, Alicia moved to her acting career. Her first debut film is the Crush. Later on, she made many notable films like The Tribes of Palos Verdes, Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed, and more.

All about the Body Measurements of the Actress

Here are the body measurements of this charming actress:

Related Posts

Alina Kabaeva Measurements, Shoe, Bio, Height, Weight, and…

Alina Zagitove Ilnazovna Measurements, Shoe, Bio, Height,…

  • Alicia Silverstone Weight: 126lbs or (57kg)
  • Alicia Silverstone Height: 5 Feet and 5 Inches
  • Alicia Silverstone Shoe Size: 8.5 US
  • Alicia Silverstone Horoscope: Libra
  • Alicia Silverstone Bra Size: 33 B
  • Alicia Silverstone Body measurements: 33-24-34 inches or (84-61-86 cm)

Further critical details of the actress:

  • Alicia Silverstone Date of Birth: 4th October 1976
  • Alicia Silverstone Age: 44 years
  • Alicia Silverstone Nationality: American
  • Alicia Silverstone Eye color: Blue
  • Alicia Silverstone Hair color: Light Brown
  • Alicia Silverstone Spouse/Boyfriend: Kenneth Branagh (1998-1999), Christopher Jarecki (1997-2018), Leonardo DiCaprio (1997), Benicio Del Toro (1996-1997), Adam Sandler (1996-1996), and Stephen Dorff (1994-1995)
Anila Shehzadi

Hi There! My name is Anila. I am a writer and I love to gather interesting stories and write about them. I have been a writer since my school days as I loved getting to know about people and their experiences in life. I have covered topics like entertainment, health, news, medicine, restaurant reviews, and almost everything that a journalist can cover.

Leave a comment