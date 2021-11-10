Aliana Lohan Measurements, Shoe, Bio, Height, Weight, and More!

Biography
Aliana Lohan Measurements

Aliana Lohan Taylor is a singer, TV actress, and mannequin with a full name. Lohan is very famous for being the younger sister of outstanding singer and actress Lindsay Lohan. She was born in New York on 22nd December 1993. She is that the daughter of Dina Lohan or Michael Lohan. She converted herself to Buddhism after being raised in, Christian family. Her first debut movie was released in 1998 for The Parent Trap for a supporting role. Her last film was in 2008, named Mostly Ghostly as Tracy Walker.

All about the Body Measurements of the Actress

Here are the body measurements of this charming actress:

Aliana Lohan Height: 5 Feet and 9 inches or (175cm)

  • Aliana Lohan Weight: 121lbs or 55kgs.
  • Aliana Lohan Horoscope: Capricorn
  • Aliana Lohan Shoe Size: 8.5 US
  • Aliana Lohan Bra Size: 32 B
  • Aliana Lohan Measurements: 32-24-35 inches

Further critical details of the actress:

  • Aliana Lohan Date Of Birth: 22nd December 1993
  • Aliana Lohan Age: 27 Years
  • Aliana Lohan Eye Color: Dark Brown
  • Aliana Lohan Hair Color: Long Dark Brown
  • Aliana Lohan Nationality: American
  • Aliana Lohan Spouse: Unmarried
