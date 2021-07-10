Alexz Johnson Measurements, Bio, Height, Weight, Shoe, and More!

The full name of the actress is Alexandra Johnson Spencer. She is a gorgeous and super Canadian actress, songwriter-singer, philanthropist, and record producer. Her first debut album was released publically as Voodoo. It was released independently in 2010 and followed by another demo release named The Basement Recordings the next year. Later on, followed by its sequel, Part 2 The Basement Recordings, and an EP called Skipping Stones on the next year, in 2012.

Moreover, it is followed by the third part of the sequel in 2013. However, Alexandra’s next album, released in 2014, was Heart, with an impact of sophomore in October of that year. Her most up-to-date album remains Alive in the year 2020.

All about the Body Measurements of the Singer

Here are the body measurements of this charming singer:

Alexz Johnson Height: 5 Feet and 6 inches or (168cm)

Alexz Johnson Weight: 57 Kg or (126lbs)

Alexz Johnson Bra Size: 32 B

Alexz Johnson Shoe Size: 8 US

Alexz Johnson Horoscope: Scorpio

Alexz Johnson Measurements: 32-23-33 Inches

Further critical details of the singer: