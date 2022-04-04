Alexie Gilmore Body measurements, Bio, Weight, Height

Alexie Gilmore is an American actress born on 11 December 1976. She went to the high school of Tenafly and completed her graduation from Allentown College. Alexie Gilmore got fame after playing the role of Dr. Sara Dillane.

New Amsterdam was an American drama that debuted on 4 March 2008. Fox Company broadcasted it. In her most famous series, one is CSI: Cyber included in which she appeared as Devon Atwood’s Character.

Another popular one is the 2008 projects Definitely, Maybe, and Surfer Dude. In 2013, project Creek, Such as Legends 90210, is included. She kept her personal life private; therefore, we don’t know about her dating life.

The estimated net worth of Alexie Gilmore is approximately $1 million. The most recent work of Alexie is Lopex 2016, Bones 2017, in which she played very well. The 44 years old actress looks elegant and has the ideal weight and height. Here you can read her body measurements.

Alexie Gilmore Body Measurements

Alexie Gilmore Horoscope: Sagittarius

Alexie Gilmore Height: 5’7″

Alexie Gilmore Weight: 54 kg

Alexie Gilmore Bra size: 32B

Alexie Gilmore Shoe size: 7(US)

Alexie Gilmore Measurements: 34-24-34 inches

Personal Information