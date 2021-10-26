Alexandra Park Measurements, Shoe, Bio, Height, Weight, and More!

Alexandra Park is the most talented and famous Australian actress. She was born on 14th May 1989 in Sydney, Australia, New South Wales. She got extra popularity after performing the role of Claudia Hammond, which she played within the Australian serial “Home and Away.” This beautiful lady started her professional career as an actress in 2011 with the original excellent Australian T.V. series The Elephant Princess. She made many T.V. series and films like Packed to the Rafters, 12 Feet Deep. Most are Shooting vainly, Doing Great, and Wonderland then on.

All about the Body Measurements of the Actress

Here are the body measurements of this charming actress:

Alexandra Park Weight: 128 lbs or (58 kg)

Alexandra Park Height: 5 Feet and 8 Inches

Alexandra Park Shoe Size: 8.5 US

Alexandra Park Bra Size: 32 B

Alexandra Park Body measurements: 36-26-36 inches or (91-66-91 cm)

Further critical details of the actress: