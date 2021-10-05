Alexandra LaForce Measurements, Shoe, Bio, Height, Weight, and More!

She is a famous American journalist, model, and beauty pageant winner. Her real name is Alexandra Leigh LaForce. However, she got her studies at Ohio University. The actress is currently reporting for Turner Sports to hide the favorite American league NBA, named NBA on TNT. Previously, she won’t cover SEC football college games also as college basketball. One, she worked as an anchor and reporter for a Cleveland Fox-affiliated station named WJW. She got an Emmy primetime award for her excellent performance anchoring “Touchdown Friday Night” for FOX 8 Channel.

All about the Body Measurements of the Actress

Here are the body measurements of this charming actress:

Allie LaForce Height: 5 Feet and 8 Inches or (173 cm)

Allie LaForce Weight: 122lbs (55kgs)

Allie LaForce Horoscope: Sagittarius

Allie LaForce Bra Size: 32 B

Allie LaForce Shoe Size: 8.5 US

Allie LaForce Measurements: 34-23.5-35 inches (86-60-89 cm)

