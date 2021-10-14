Alexandra Daddario Measurements, Shoe, Bio, Height, Weight, and More!

Alexandra Daddario was born in New York, the USA, on 16th March 1986. Her full name is Alexandra Anna Daddario. Her father’s name is Richard C. Daddario, a Prosecutor and former head of the NYPD counter-terrorism unit. And her mother’s name is Christina Daddario. She is a Lawyer.

Alexandra completed her early studies at Brearley School in NYC and got her Bachelor’s degree from Marymount Manhattan College. She is an American actress and famous for her role as Annabeth Chase. She played in the Percy Jackson film series and Alexis Butler in We Summon the Darkness.

All about the Body Measurements of the Actress

Here are the body measurements of this charming actress:

Alexandra Daddario Weight: 134 lbs or (61 kg)

Alexandra Daddario Height: 5 Feet and 8 Inches

Alexandra Daddario Shoe Size: 8 US

Alexandra Daddario Bra Size: 32 C

Alexandra Daddario Body Measurements: 35-27-34 inches or 89-68.5-86 cm

Further critical details of the actress: