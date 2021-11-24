Alex Holley Measurements, Shoe, Bio, Height, Weight, and More!

The U.S.A.’s famous and renowned News personality, Alex Holley, is a long-time worker of Fox 29 since 2014. She was born on 4th May 1985. At the start, she worked as a reporter, anchored, and produced at Columbia’s KOMU-TV. After this, the actress has worked as an anchor for Newsy.com. She worked as a reporter and anchor within the WMBF-TV morning news show before joining Fox 29.
However, the actress got her degree in Sociology, Spanish, and Journalism from Missouri University’s most superficial journalism institutions. She became Homecoming Queen of Mizzou in university. Holley covers many important life stories, like hurricanes, tropical storms, and the Republic Presidential Debates of 2012. She is additionally in Newseum, the digital journalism of Washington.
All about the Body Measurements of the Actress
Here are the body measurements of this charming actress:
- Alex Holley Height: 5 Feet and 7 Inches
- Alex Holley Weight: 136 lbs or (62 kg)
- Alex Holley Horoscope: Taurus
- Alex Holley Shoe Size: Unknown
- Alex Holley Bra Size: Unknown
- Alex Holley Body Measurements: Unknown
Further critical details of the actress:
- Alex Holley Date of Birth: 4th May 1985
- Alex Holley Age: 36 years
- Alex Holley Hair color: Black
- Alex Holley Eye color: Black
- Alex Holley Spouse: unmarried
- Alex Holley Nationality: American