Alex Hirschi Measurements, Shoe, Bio, Height, Weight, and More!

Alexandra Hirschi, widely referred to as Supercar Blondie, was born in 1985 on 21st September. She may be a popular personality on social media. However, at first, Hirschi worked as a presenter and newsreader of a station. Her following experience moves her to a booming professional career. Moreover, she used social media as a platform to succeed in her goals. By now, Hirschi is among the foremost important person within the Arab World. She also works as a standard journalist. Moreover, international automotive companies promote their products and top brands through Hirschi. She is married to Nik Hirschi. He is also a business manager.

  • Alex Hirschi Height: 5 Feet and 6 Inches
  • Alex Hirschi Weight: 128 lbs or (58 kg)
  • Alex Hirschi Bra Size: 32 B
  • Alex Hirschi Horoscope: Virgo
  • Alex Hirschi Shoe Size: 9 US
  • Alex Hirschi Body Measurements: 32-24-33 inches or (81-61-83 cm)

  • Alex Hirschi Date of Birth: 21st September 1985
  • Alex Hirschi Age: 35 years
  • Alex Hirschi Nationality: Australian
  • Alex Hirschi Eye color: Ice Blue
  • Alex Hirschi Hair color: Blonde (Natural)
  • Alex Hirschi Spouse: Nik Hirschi (m. 2003)
