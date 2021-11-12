Alex Hirschi Measurements, Shoe, Bio, Height, Weight, and More!

Alexandra Hirschi, widely referred to as Supercar Blondie, was born in 1985 on 21st September. She may be a popular personality on social media. However, at first, Hirschi worked as a presenter and newsreader of a station. Her following experience moves her to a booming professional career. Moreover, she used social media as a platform to succeed in her goals. By now, Hirschi is among the foremost important person within the Arab World. She also works as a standard journalist. Moreover, international automotive companies promote their products and top brands through Hirschi. She is married to Nik Hirschi. He is also a business manager.

All about the Body Measurements of the Actress

Here are the body measurements of this charming actress:

Alex Hirschi Height: 5 Feet and 6 Inches

Alex Hirschi Weight: 128 lbs or (58 kg)

Alex Hirschi Bra Size: 32 B

Alex Hirschi Horoscope: Virgo

Alex Hirschi Shoe Size: 9 US

Alex Hirschi Body Measurements: 32-24-33 inches or (81-61-83 cm)

Further critical details of the actress: