Alex Guarnaschelli Body Measurements, Bio, Height, Weight

An American chef Alexandra Maria Guarnaschelli was born on 28 April 1972 in New York. She became famous and worked at City Butter Eating House. She appeared on television first time through kitchen shows such as Iron chef American, the Kitchen, etc.

The talented chef hosted the cooking shows in which famous shows are The Cooking Loft, Alex’s Day Off. In 2012, she was declared a clear winner after participating in the Next Iron Chef. Maria got a degree in history and then worked for American Place Retuaranty in 1991.

In 2007, she married Brandan Clark, and they met in college days. Brandan Clark and Alex Guarnaschell have beautiful daughters, but they separated in 2015. After some time, she engaged with Michael Castellon.

Alex spent four years at a Buttle Chaillot, where she was promoted to sous chef. Well, after that, she got the opportunity to become the executive chef at Butter. She is a recurring judge on popular food shows. Besides, Alex was featured as a co-host on Beat Booby Flay.

The competent chef has also written a cookbook named Old School Comfort Food: The Way I Learned to Cooked and The Home Cook: Recipes to Know by Heart. The first one was launched in 201 and the second in 2017.

Alex Guarnaschelli Body Measurements

Alex Guarnaschelli Height: 5’4″

Alex Guarnaschelli Weight: 163 lbs (74 kg)

Alex Guarnaschelli Bra size: 44C

Alex Guarnaschelli Shoe size: 10US

Alex Guarnaschelli Body Measurements: 38-35-35 inches

Personal Information

Alex Guarnaschelli DOB: 28 April 1972

Alex Guarnaschelli Horoscope: Taurus

Alex Guarnaschelli Age: 49 years

Alex Guarnaschelli Nationality: American

Alex Guarnaschelli Spouse: Brandon Clark

Alex Guarnaschelli Eye color: Dark Brown

Alex Guarnaschelli Hair color: Dark Brown