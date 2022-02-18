Alex Flanagan Body Measurements, Bio, Height, Weight and More!

Alex Flanagan is an American sportscaster who was born on 22 September 1972 in Arizona, United States. Alex completed her study at the high school Salpointe Catholic and Arizona University.

Flanagan was raised in southern Arizona and owned the steak out restaurant. She started her career with ESPN in 2000 and continued work for the next six years. She reported for the NCAA tournament of Women Basketball, Tour Championship of Women Tennis Association.

Moreover, she was seen in Thursday Night Football Game, the NFL show, Joe Theismann, and Matt Millen. Alex covered Beijing Olympics in the year 2008, the championship of Pan Pacific and Us National Swimming in 2010, Winter Olympic of 2010.

Mark Wystrach is her brother, who also worked for Calvin Klein. She handled jobs for CBS and worked as a reporter and producer for 12 New channels. She was nominated for the weekly sports magazine show, “Goin Deep.”

Alex married Kevin Flanagan in 1997, and they met in college and dated for a number of years before deciding to become man and wife.

Alex Flanagan Body measurements

Alex Flanagan Horoscope: Capricorn

Alex Flanagan Height: 5’8”

Alex Flanagan Weight: 57 kg

Alex Flanagan Bra size: 38B

Alex Flanagan Shoe size: 11US

Alex Flanagan Body Measurements: 33-25-35 inches

Personal Information

Alex Flanagan Birth Date: 23 September 1973

Alex Flanagan Age: 47 years

Alex Flanagan Nationality: American

Alex Flanagan Spouse: Kevin Flanagan (m. 1997)

Alex Flanagan Eye color: Blue

Alex Flanagan Hair color: Blonde