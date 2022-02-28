Alessandra Mastronardi Measurements, Weight, Shoe, Bio, Height, and More!

Alessandra Carina Mastronardi, a beautiful Italian actress, was born on 18th February 1986. Mastronardi was born in Naples. And after her birth, the family moved to Rome when she was only five years old. She got her initial training from Classical Lyceum and later completed her study with humanistic discipline and psychology from Sapienza University. Carina is usually recognized for the movie To Rome amorously and Master of none, a TV series. This series has brought her nomination for Critics’ Choice’s TV Award as the best female supporting role in 1997.

Carina debuted her on-screen career with a mini-series “Un pretetra.” Later on, she didn’t need to reminisce. However, next year, she appeared in Paolo Poeti’sAmicomio 2 in 1998, followed by Jose Maria Sanchez’ II veterinario, Claudio Bonivento’s II grande Torino, Lui e lei 2, etc. In II grandeTarino, the 2005 project, she co-starred Michele Placido and Remo Girone.

All about the Body Measurements of the Actress

Here are the body measurements of this charming actress:

Alessandra Mastronardi Height: 5 Feet and 3 Inches

Alessandra Mastronardi Weight: 106 lbs or (48 kg)

Alessandra Mastronardi Horoscope: Aquarius

Alessandra Mastronardi Bra Size: 34 A

Alessandra Mastronardi Shoe Size: 7.5 US

Alessandra Mastronardi Body Measurements: 29-22-33 inches or (76-57-84 cm)

