Alesha Dixon Measurements, Weight, Bio, Height, Shoe, and More!

Alesha Dixon, a well-known and multi-talented TV personality, was born in 1978 on 7th October. She is a dancer, rapper, singer, and famous model. She started her career by forming a female band named Mis-Teeq alongside Sabrina Washington. Lickin’ On each side and Eye Candy are the albums released by this band.

Later on, after splitting of Mis-Teeq, Alesha Dixon focused on her solo career and signed a contract with Polydor Records. Her 1st album debuted with Fried Up, alongside the singles Lipstick and Knockdown, making her a famous singer. However, this album didn’t meet success.

Furthermore, by winning “Strictly Come Dancing,” she got fame in the industry in 2007. Her next album names as The Alesha, with two hit singles, The Boy Does Nothing and Breathe Slow, came out a blockbuster.

Alesha was also judged for several TV series alongside Strictly Come Dancing. However, she took part in the Parliament House awareness program in 2013 against domestic vehemence. Moreover, Dixon shares a toddler with her partner AzukaOnonye.

All about the Body Measurements of the Actress

Here are the body measurements of this charming actress:

Alesha Dixon Height: 5 Feet and 7 Inches

Alesha Dixon Weight: 128 lbs or (58 kg)

Alesha Dixon Horoscope: Libra

Alesha Dixon Bra size: 34 B

Alesha Dixon Shoe size: 10 US

Alesha Dixon Body Measurements: 36-25-37 inches or (91-63.5-94 cm)

Further critical details of the actress: