Aleksei Archer Measurements, Shoe, Bio, Height, Weight, and More!

Biography
Aleksei Archer Measurements

Aleksei Archer is an American TV actress. She was born in Manhattan, New York, on 14th August 1983.

Furthermore, in 2007, she debuted her career. Archer is seen at an equivalent time working for modeling, different short films, and motion pictures. She worked for the small screen parody program 2 Broke Girls in 2016. Her first film Will & Grace was launched in 1998.

However, Archer usually gets fame for her later works like Sherman’s Showcase in 2019 and the Vanished in 2020.

All about the Body Measurements of the Actress

Here are the body measurements of this charming actress:

  • Aleksei Archer Height: 5 Feet and 5 Inches
  • Aleksei Archer Weight: 120 lbs or (54 kg)
  • Aleksei Archer Bra Size: Unknown
  • Aleksei Archer Shoe Size: 9.5 US
  • Aleksei Archer Body Measurements: Unknown

Further critical details of the actress:

  • Aleksei Archer Date of Birth: 14th August 1983
  • Aleksei Archer Age: 37 years
  • Aleksei Archer Eye color: Dark Brown
  • Aleksei Archer Hair color: Dark Brown
  • Aleksei Archer Horoscope: Leo
  • Aleksei Archer Nationality: American
  • Aleksei Archer Partner: Unknown
