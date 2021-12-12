Aleksei Archer Measurements, Shoe, Bio, Height, Weight, and More!

Aleksei Archer is an American TV actress. She was born in Manhattan, New York, on 14th August 1983.

Furthermore, in 2007, she debuted her career. Archer is seen at an equivalent time working for modeling, different short films, and motion pictures. She worked for the small screen parody program 2 Broke Girls in 2016. Her first film Will & Grace was launched in 1998.

However, Archer usually gets fame for her later works like Sherman’s Showcase in 2019 and the Vanished in 2020.

All about the Body Measurements of the Actress

Here are the body measurements of this charming actress:

Aleksei Archer Height: 5 Feet and 5 Inches

Aleksei Archer Weight: 120 lbs or (54 kg)

Aleksei Archer Bra Size: Unknown

Aleksei Archer Shoe Size: 9.5 US

Aleksei Archer Body Measurements: Unknown

Further critical details of the actress: