Aleksa Palladino Measurements, Shoe, Bio, Height, Weight, and More!

Biography
Aleksa Palladino Measurements

Aleksa Palladino is an American actress and knowing singer. Her first debut film in the Hollywood industry was Manny and Lo. She did that film with her co-starring Scarlett Johansson. She acted as Laurel in that movie when she was 14 years old. Her next project was a short film, “Number One Fan.” And in this movie, she played the leading character.

Moreover, her TV series include Halt, Boardwalk Empire on HBO, and Erupt on AMC. She is renowned for her role as Sara Wheeler in this famous series.

However, she has appeared in numerous films and with many well-known actors like Fitzgerald in Number One Fan and Second Skin, Joely Richardson in Glenn, Adrian Grenier in the Adventures of Sebastian Cole, and Wrestling with Alligators. Her other films comprise before the Devil Knows you’re Dead, Wrong Turn 2: Dead End, etc. Aside from her status as an actress, Palladino is that the lead vocalist of EXIT MUSIC.

Passage on the Indie Label Secretly Canadian is that the album of this band. This band was released in 2012. Palladino is additionally a songwriter of this band.

All about the Body Measurements of the Journalist

Here are the body measurements of this charming Journalist:

  • Aleksa Palladino Height: 5 Feet and 9 Inches
  • Aleksa Palladino Weight: 130 lbs or (59 kg)
  • Aleksa Palladino Horoscope: Virgo
  • Aleksa Palladino Bra Size: 34 B
  • Aleksa Palladino Shoe Size: 10 US
  • Aleksa Palladino Body Measurements: 34-26-35 inches or (87-66-89 cm)

Further critical details of the actress:

  • Aleksa Palladino Date of Birth: 21st September 1980
  • Aleksa Palladino Age: 39 years
  • Aleksa Palladino Eye color: Light Brown
  • Aleksa Palladino Hair color: Dark Brown
  • Aleksa Palladino Nationality: American
  • Aleksa Palladino Spouse: Devon Church (m. 2003, div. 2018)
