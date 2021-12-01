Aleksa Palladino Measurements, Shoe, Bio, Height, Weight, and More!

Aleksa Palladino is an American actress and knowing singer. Her first debut film in the Hollywood industry was Manny and Lo. She did that film with her co-starring Scarlett Johansson. She acted as Laurel in that movie when she was 14 years old. Her next project was a short film, “Number One Fan.” And in this movie, she played the leading character.

Moreover, her TV series include Halt, Boardwalk Empire on HBO, and Erupt on AMC. She is renowned for her role as Sara Wheeler in this famous series.

However, she has appeared in numerous films and with many well-known actors like Fitzgerald in Number One Fan and Second Skin, Joely Richardson in Glenn, Adrian Grenier in the Adventures of Sebastian Cole, and Wrestling with Alligators. Her other films comprise before the Devil Knows you’re Dead, Wrong Turn 2: Dead End, etc. Aside from her status as an actress, Palladino is that the lead vocalist of EXIT MUSIC.

Passage on the Indie Label Secretly Canadian is that the album of this band. This band was released in 2012. Palladino is additionally a songwriter of this band.

