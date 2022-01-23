Alba Baptista Measurements, Shoe, Bio, Height, Weight, and More!

Portuguese actress Alba Baptista is heavily famous for the short film Miami. She was born on 10th July 1997. However, she appeared as Raquel in that film. This also brought her award of Stylish Actress in the Iberico de Cine event. She did numerous hit flicks and TV shows in the Portuguese language. She played Beatriz Varela, the supereminent character in the series called A Impostora. Her first approach to English TV was through Netflix series. She acted as Ava Silva in Warrior Nun. She met with her mate Justin Amorim when they were working for the film Leviano in 2014.

All about the Body Measurements of the Actress

Here are the body measurements of this charming actress:

Alba Baptista Height: 5 Feet and 2 Inches

Alba Baptista Weight: 123 lbs or (55 kg)

Alba Baptista Bra Size: 34 C

Alba Baptista Shoe Size: 7 US

Alba Baptista Body Measurements: 35-23.6-35 inches or (89-60-89 cm)

Further critical details of the actress: