Alanah Pearce Body Measurements, Bio, Height, Weight and More!

Alanah Pearce whom real full name is Alanah Rachel Pearce. She is an Australian writer, producer, and voice and camera host. Not only this, she is famous as a Youtuber and gaming journalist as well. The talented girl is a multitasker and has amazing skills in production management

She worked for both television and radio channels. Moreover, she also launched her Youtuber channel and also encouraged people about video game. A regular screenwriter and host for inside April 10 Gaming.

Alanah announced on 26th January 2020 on Twitter that she belongs to the LGBTQ+ community. She was born on 22 August 1993, and now she is only 28 years old. Her mother, Susan, appeared in videos like Until Dawn. Besides, we do not have any information about her family.

She is living in Los Angeles, California. Alanah was in a romantic relationship with Blaine Gibson. He is a live-action content creator for a multi-channel network calledRooster Teeth Productions.

Alanah Pearce Body Measurements

Height: 5’10”

Weight: 64 kg

Bra size: 38B

Shoe size: 8.5US

Body Measurement: 33-24-34 inches

