Alana Haim Measurements, Shoe, Bio, Height, Weight, and More!

American pop music artist Alana Haim, one of the authors of the Haim band, belongs to a family with excellent interests in music. Formerly in her family band Rockinhaim, she worked as a member. After three Haim sisters created that Haim band, but their group work didn’t work until 2012. After hard work, this band released Days are Gone, their 1st reader, in 2013. After that, the band got global recognition. Haim successfully handled the bar and worked with numerous English bands. Her name was bruited to be linked with Jonah Hill, but they didn’t confirm their relationship.
All about the Body Measurements of the Actress
Here are the body measurements of this charming actress:
- Alana Haim Height: 5 Feet and 7 Inches
- Alana Haim Weight: 123 lbs or (56 kg)
- Alana Haim Bra Size: Unknown
- Alana Haim Shoe Size: 8 US
- Alana Haim Body Measurement: Unknown
Further critical details of the actress:
- Alana Haim Date of Birth: 15th December 1991
- Alana Haim Age: 30 years
- Alana Haim Eye color: Blue
- Alana Haim Hair color: Dark Brown
- Alana Haim Nationality: American
- Alana Haim Ex-boyfriend: John Hill (Broke up in 2012)