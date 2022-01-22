Alana Greszata Measurements, Shoe, Bio, Height, Weight, and More!

Alana Greszata is a famous star of Hollywood. She was born on 7th September 1990 in Canada. She was a common name until she became famous through her social media. Alana started her career by appearing on Instagram. Later on, she began to post her filmland regularly on social media. She had overall 1000 followers in a short time by uploading seductive prints of her. Later on, she attained more fashionability with time and tied up with numerous brands.

Moreover, she made her contract in 2015 with a big auto company, Toyota. Presently, she has 60000 sweeties on Instagram. She’s now working with the top brand, iPhone X.

All about the Body Measurements of the Actress

Here are the body measurements of this charming actress:

Alana Greszata Height: 5 Feet and 9 Inches

Alana Greszata Weight: 121 lbs or (55 kg)

Alana Greszata Bra Size: 32 B

Alana Greszata Shoe Size: 10 US

Alana Greszata Body Measurements: 32-25-36 inches or (81-63.5-91 cm)

Further critical details of the actress: