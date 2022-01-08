Alaina Huffman Measurements, Shoe, Bio, Height, Weight, and More!

Aliana Kalanj is a famous Canadian TV actress. She was born on April 17, 1980, in Vancouver. At first, she was cast for a supereminent part in Fox Family at the age of 13. She also did modeling in Europe and Japan. After completing her education, she starts professional acting.

Moreover, she moved to Los Angeles and started her acting career. She worked as Maureen Bowers in the Painkiller Jane series. Moreover, in Smallville, she did the part of Black Canary. Furthermore, she also worked in Abaddon, the Supernatural series.

The Body Measurements of the Actress

Below are the body measurements of this beautiful actress:

Alaina Huffman Height: 5.9 Feet

Alaina Huffman body Weight: (126 lbs) or 57 Kg

Alaina Huffman Shoe Size: 8 US

Alaina Huffman Bra Size: 38 B

Alaina Huffman Body Measurements: (86-58-89 cm) or 33-22-35 inches

Further details of the actress: