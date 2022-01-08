Biography

Alaina Huffman Measurements, Shoe, Bio, Height, Weight, and More!

Anila Shehzadi
Aliana Kalanj is a famous Canadian TV actress. She was born on April 17, 1980, in Vancouver. At first, she was cast for a supereminent part in Fox Family at the age of 13. She also did modeling in Europe and Japan. After completing her education, she starts professional acting.

Moreover, she moved to Los Angeles and started her acting career. She worked as Maureen Bowers in the Painkiller Jane series. Moreover, in Smallville, she did the part of Black Canary. Furthermore, she also worked in Abaddon, the Supernatural series.

The Body Measurements of the Actress

Below are the body measurements of this beautiful actress:

  • Alaina Huffman Height: 5.9 Feet
  • Alaina Huffman body Weight: (126 lbs) or 57 Kg
  • Alaina Huffman Shoe Size: 8 US
  • Alaina Huffman Bra Size: 38 B
  • Alaina Huffman Body Measurements: (86-58-89 cm) or 33-22-35 inches

Further details of the actress:

  • Alaina Huffman D.O.Birth: April 17th, 1980
  • Alaina Huffman Hair color: Blonde
  • Alaina Huffman Nationality: Canadian
  • Alaina Huffman Age: 41 years
  • Alaina Huffman Eye color: Blue
  • Alaina Huffman Zodiac Sign: Aries
  • Alaina Huffman Spouse: John Henry Huffman
Anila Shehzadi

Hi There! My name is Anila. I am a writer and I love to gather interesting stories and write about them. I have been a writer since my school days as I loved getting to know about people and their experiences in life. I have covered topics like entertainment, health, news, medicine, restaurant reviews, and almost everything that a journalist can cover.

