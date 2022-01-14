Biography

Alahna Ly Wiki, Bio, Height, Facts, More!

By Sadia Nazir
8

Alahna Ly is a popular singer and Instagram star and was born on 11 March 2000. Now she is only 20 years old and famous for her glamorous look. Recently her Snapchat nude photos were revealed with her boyfriend.

So she became the talk of the town, and her followers also decreased due to this controversy. She shows a stunning physique and is one of the popular singers. Her most popular songs are The Gold and Erase Me Out Your Phone.

Alahna Ly real name Alahna Ly
Alahna Ly Birthday 11 March 2000
Alahna Ly Age 20
Alahna Ly gender Female
Alahna Ly height 4’8”
Alahna Ly Nationality American
Alahna Ly Ethnicity White
Alahna Ly profession Singer
Alahna Ly Husband/ Boyfriends Dating
Alahna Ly YouTuber Alahna Ly
Alahna Ly Instagram @alahnaly

 

https://www.instagram.com/alahnaly/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_rid=be4a9a83-188b-4b4e-b029-21c3ce4023ff

Facts

  1. Alahna Ly was born on 11 March 1998 and well-known singer and Instagram star.
  2. She came into the limelight when her Snapchat video viral on social media.
  3. Her Zodiac sign is Pisces.
  4. Alahna is of American national and white ethnicity.
  5. No more information is available on the Internet about her parents and siblings.
  6. She looks gorgeous and hot as she is also a dancer.
  7. She stands tall as 4 feet and 8 inches.
  8. She has a massive fan following, and On Instagram, there are 1.4 million followers.
Sadia Nazir

Hello! I am Sadia and love to write about every niche. One specific Niche can't define me. I believe I can do whatever I want so I never choose one niche because challenges make me perfect in this writing world. Go ahead and read my articles, will love to hear from you 🙂

