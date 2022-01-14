Alahna Ly Wiki, Bio, Height, Facts, More!

Alahna Ly is a popular singer and Instagram star and was born on 11 March 2000. Now she is only 20 years old and famous for her glamorous look. Recently her Snapchat nude photos were revealed with her boyfriend.

So she became the talk of the town, and her followers also decreased due to this controversy. She shows a stunning physique and is one of the popular singers. Her most popular songs are The Gold and Erase Me Out Your Phone.

Alahna Ly real name Alahna Ly Alahna Ly Birthday 11 March 2000 Alahna Ly Age 20 Alahna Ly gender Female Alahna Ly height 4’8” Alahna Ly Nationality American Alahna Ly Ethnicity White Alahna Ly profession Singer Alahna Ly Husband/ Boyfriends Dating Alahna Ly YouTuber Alahna Ly Alahna Ly Instagram @alahnaly

https://www.instagram.com/alahnaly/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_rid=be4a9a83-188b-4b4e-b029-21c3ce4023ff

Facts