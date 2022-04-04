Akidearest Measurements, Shoe, Bio, Height, Weight, and More!

Akidearest is famous as Aki who is a YouTuber who makes reaction videos for anime series. Her videos are very fashionable for the quality content and comedy. She grasps a pool of 1.6 million subscribers of her Channel up to 2018. She almost regularly gets 194 million+ views on her video content. She is additionally an Instagram pro, having 241k followers for her updates and articles. On 18th December 2014, she launched her first reaction video on her YouTube channel. She reviewed “REACTION: DMMD Love scene.” Her most popular video, “COSPLAY VIDEO Markipiler plays FNAF,” received 6.6 million views and got popularity out of all her other videos. She is highly regular on her Channel. She uploads hebdomadally almost three to four videos for her Channel.

Akidearest Weight: 158.5 lbs or (72 kg)

Akidearest Height: 5 Feet and 2 Inches

Akidearest Bra size: 32 inches

Akidearest Shoe Size: Unknown

Akidearest Body Measurements: Unknown



