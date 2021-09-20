AI solutions for logistics

Information technology has firmly taken its place in our lives. Now such concepts as the Internet of Things and Artificial Intelligence will not surprise anyone. Progress quickly stepped from TV screens into real life. Mobile language assistants such as Siri, Cortana and Google Now solve a lot of tasks today. Relatively recently, in this context, domestic developers were pleased, who presented a mobile and online assistant for a PC – “Dusya”, which understands Russian speech much better than foreign counterparts and, accordingly, copes with the responsibilities assigned to it faster and more accurately.

Artificial intelligence techniques such as classification and comparison with initial data (information requests) offer potentially useful information and are already part of our daily life. You come across them every time you start typing a request in the Google / Yandex search field – autocomplete offers a set of options, or for example, every time you look at products in popular online stores, while the system also recommends other products that you might like it. All contextual media advertising on the Internet is also based on the same methods. Today in the morning you think about it, and in the evening or even during the day, advertising “catches up” with your thoughts and requests on completely different sites that have nothing to do with your initial ideas. All of this is the foundation for the AI in transportation and logistics of the future.

Voice technologies and personnel management in warehouses

Continuing the topic of voice assistants, one cannot ignore technologies like Pick-by-Voice – a kind of first Siri in warehouses, which have long been tested in many warehouse complexes. Voice-activated warehouse management systems have significantly changed the way the companies that use them operate at all levels. According to foreign press reports, thanks to the use of this technology, a number of companies managed:

to improve the most important indicators of their activities, such as productivity (up to 35%) and accuracy of order fulfillment (brought up to 99.99%);

as well as reduce the number of sick leaves and staff training time ( 50%) and staff turnover.

At the moment, when using the technology of Artificial Intelligence, the capabilities of the software product have significantly expanded. Now the system can not only indicate the location of goods in the warehouse, but also suggest / form the most optimal path to the location of the cell and subsequently place it most successfully based on the demand and commodity neighborhood, while taking into account many other factors, such as temperature, illumination, and timing suitability.

Increasing employee mobility through Artificial Intelligence

Here, speaking about the mobility of an employee, we do not mean the speed of his movement, but the speed of assimilation of certain knowledge.

As we become more efficient in the allocation of human resources, organizations must do some work to support the increased mobility of human talent, both inside and outside the organization. Humans are not “hot-pluggable devices” like a USB stick. It takes time for them to become productive in a new role (generally it takes time to build the necessary causal relationships in a new area of expertise). You can turn to data science and analytics consulting to get more information.

Artificial Intelligence will make the adaptation period much faster and more efficient. On the very first day at work, an employee will be able to use the entire layer of knowledge and understand not only the essence of his work, but also the key nodes in which he has to work.