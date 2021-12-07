Agnes Bruckner Measurements, Bio, Height, Weight, and More!

Agnes Bruckner is a famous actress, was born on 16th August 1985 in America. She is a gorgeous and skilled American actress and former model. The actress pursued her career at the age of only 11 years old. She started first gives her appearance in commercial ads and minor roles in television series.

After doing much diligence, Bruckner made her first TV debut, “The Bold and the Beautiful.” In this TV serial, she played the lead role.

Later on, after her debut, she made many other well-known and blockbuster TV shows and films. Her other famous TV adaptations were The Baytown Outlaws, Vacancy 2: the primary Cut, The Murder of Nicole Brown Simpson, and many more.

All about the Body Measurements of the Actress

Here are the body measurements of this charming actress:

Agnes Bruckner Weight: 121 lbs or (55 kg)

Agnes Bruckner Height: 5 Feet and 8 Inches

Agnes Bruckner Shoe Size: 7 US

Agnes Bruckner Bra Size: 34 B

Agnes Bruckner Body measurements: 36-24-36 inches or (91-61-91 cm)

Further critical details of the actress: