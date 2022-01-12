Afsaneh Pakroo Measurements, Shoe, Bio, Height, Weight, and More!

Afsaneh Pakroo, the Iranian actress, has begun her filming career with the 2006 movie Doomed to Heaven. She took birth in Tehran in 1983 and was brought over there. From her early teenage times, she took professional training in acting from the academy named Samandarian. After completing her scale in Graphic Design, she debuted as an actress. She’s well honored as an actress for her colorful places in flicks and, most importantly, for her noble, simple beauty. Her brilliant work includes Two Misters, Lost Paradise, The Trial, Delta X, Milk and Honey, The Wet Dream.
The Body Measurements of the Actress
Below are the body measurements of this charming actress:
- Afsaneh Pakroo Weight: Unknown
- Afsaneh Pakroo Height: Unknown
- Afsaneh Pakroo Bra size: Unknown
- Afsaneh Pakroo Shoe size: 7US
- Afsaneh Pakroo Body Measurements: unknown
Further critical details of the actress:
- Afsaneh Pakroo Date of Birth: 1st May 1983
- Afsaneh Pakroo Age: 38 years
- Afsaneh Pakroo Eye Color: Hazel
- Afsaneh Pakroo Hair Color: Black
- Afsaneh Pakroo Nationality: Iranian
- Afsaneh Pakroo Horoscope: Taurus
- Afsaneh Pakroo Spouse: Unknown