Every Fact You Need to Know About Adrienne Armstrong

Adrienne Armstrong is the business owner of Adeline Records, Adeline streets, and Atomic garden In Oakland, United States. She was born on 6th October 2001 in the Minnesota United States. Adrienne is the wife of Billie Joe Armstrong, who is a popular musician, record producer, and actor.

Adrienne got a sociology degree from Minnesota State University. Her parents belong to Lebanon. Moreover, her brother, Steve, is a professional stake boarder. Adrienne and Billie exchanged vows in 1994, but before that, they were involved in three years of dating period. Jakob Armstrong is the son of the couple who was born in 1998. Her husband lives in Oakland, California near his wife’s house in Minnesota.

The couple is living a happy life and sharing their net worth. According to sources, the estimated net worth of Billie is $55 million, but no details regarding her own net worth.

Biography and Body Statistics:

Full name: Adrienne Armstrong

Date of birth: October 6, 1969

Place of birth: Minnesota, United States

Age: 52 years old (As of 2022)

Horoscope: Libra

Nationality: American

Occupation: Businesswoman

Instagram: @ mnnesotagirl

Net Worth: approx.: $55 million

Spouse/Boyfriend: Billie Joe Armstrong

 Weight: 66kg

 height: 5’7”

 shoe size: Not Available

 body measurements: Not Available

Facts about Adrienne Armstrong

